Salvation Army bell ringer tries to ‘impale’ store manager with kettle stand, authorities say

MARTIN COUNTY, Florida — A Salvation Army worker was arrested in Florida after he allegedly went on a “belligerent bell ringing tirade,” according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Pavlik, 63, was working at a Salvation Army collection station outside of a Publix grocery store on Kanner Highway.

Pavlik is accused of getting drunk while working and “aggressively confronting” people who were walking by, the sheriff’s office said.

The Publix manager eventually went outside to speak with Pavlik.

At that time, “he became violent and attempted to impale the manager with the donation kettle tripod,” the sheriff’s office said.

Pavlik ran away from the Publix, but deputies later found him at his house.

He has since been arrested and booked into the Martin County Jail on aggravated assault and resisting arrest charges.

The manager wasn’t injured in this incident.

