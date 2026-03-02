Rain Train Rolling Through Miami Valley

DAYTON, OH — Winter is coming to a screeching halt with the arrival of a new weather pattern. A ridge of high pressure aloft will send temperatures climbing way above normal.

For us, that means highs in the 70s by Friday and Saturday. As moisture rotates around this high, several rounds of rain look likely.

Every day, Tuesday through Sunday, there will be a chance for showers. These likely won’t be all-day rainouts, but rain at some point each day seems probable. Eventually, this rain will really add up.

Wherever the axis of heaviest rains set up, 3-4 inches of rain may fall, leading to flooding.

With the warmer temperatures, especially Thursday - Saturday, thunderstorms will become possible as well. Thursday appears to be the greatest chance as of now.

