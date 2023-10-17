‘We will go to the floor;’ Ohio congressman working to get votes to be new House Speaker

WASHINGTON D.C. — An Ohio congressman continues to work to get enough votes to become the new Speaker of the House.

Miami Valley Rep. Jim Jordan says he is taking his bid to the House floor as he is still working to get the votes.

“We’re going to elect a speaker. That’s what I think’s going to happen,” he told CNN. “We will go to the floor. It’s not about pressuring anybody. It’s just, we’ve got to have a speaker.”

The U.S. House has been without a speaker for two weeks after lawmakers voted to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

House members think Jordan will get it done today.

“Can Jordan do it on the floor?” a reporter asked Rep. McCarthy on Monday.

“Yes,” he answered.

Jordan can only lose four Republicans if every member votes on the floor.

Last week, 55 GOP members voted against supporting him on the floor.

