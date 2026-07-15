Trump: ICE should continue traffic stops after recent shootings, seeming to contradict new policy

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says Immigration and Customs Enforcement should continue traffic stops after recent fatal shootings, seeming to contradict a new policy to halt them.

Trump wrote early Wednesday on his social media site ICE is “doing a GREAT job, one that has to be done.”

The Republican president says to remove criminals he says were let into the country under the previous Democratic administration “we must be strong, tough and smart and we CANNOT give up one of ICE’s most important and effective Crime Fighting tools, THE TRAFFICE STOP!” Trum says, “Once we do, we are playing right into the criminal’s hands.”

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.