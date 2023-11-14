Ohio cities rank amongst worst for package theft, report says

Two Ohio cities ranked among the Top 10 cities with the worst package theft in America, according to a new report.

A report by Vivint, a home security company, analyzed search volumes for phrases like “package stolen” per 100,000 residents in the United States.

Among the Top 10 ranked Cincinnati at No. 9 and Cleveland at the No. 10 slot.

Vivint provided tips for protecting your packages against “porch pirates”:

Have your packages delivered to your office rather than your home.

Opt for an Amazon locker delivery.

Require a signature for high-value packages.

Install a smart lock so delivery drivers can place items inside your home, and you can relock your door remotely when they leave.

Opt for a smart garage door opener that allows you to open and close your garage door remotely so that deliveries can be left inside.

Choose in-store pick-up so you can pick up your package directly from the store on your way home.

They said data suggests porch pirates are most active during the holidays.

The full study can be found here.









