Norway wins its 17th gold medal, breaking its record for most golds won in a single Winter Olympics

ANTERSELVA, Italy — Johannes Dale-Skjevdal of Norway was the only biathlete to hit all 20 of his targets in the 15-kilometer mass start race Friday and skied his way to gold Norway's 17th gold medal of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics — breaking the record for the most gold medals won by a nation at a single Winter Olympics.

Norway had set the record at the 2022 Beijing Olympics with 16 gold medals.

Dale-Skjevdal was followed by teammate Sturla Holm Laegreid, who won silver.

