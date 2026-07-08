Next cold front arrives Thursday night into Friday

DAYTON, OH — Dry and hot weather continues across the Miami Valley on Thursday, and then changes arrive Thursday night. As a cold front approaches, isolated storms are possible very late Thursday evening, continuing into Thursday night.

On Friday, a few more showers and storms are possible. This will likely be our best chance for rain this week.

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With the scattered nature of the rain showers, some areas will receive beneficial rainfall while some miss out. For those that miss out, expect vegetation to start showing signs of stress.

It’s been a while since we’ve had widespread rain, and heat is starting to dry out the soils yet again.

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Speaking of heat, after cooler-than-normal temperatures this weekend, another round of above-average temperatures rolls in next week.

I expect us to climb back to 90 degrees on Wednesday.

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