YouTube influencer makes first court appearance, charged with felony child abuse

UTAH — A YouTube influencer and a mental health counselor made their initial court appearances in St. George Utah on felony child abuse charges.

Ruby Franke was known for the “8 Passengers” family YouTube channel, which held over 2 million subscribers. She gained online notoriety through her tough and often controversial parenting advice.

>>RELATED: Controversial parenting YouTuber Ruby Franke formally charged with felony child abuse

Franke was arrested alongside Jodi Hildebrandt when Franke’s 12-year-old son escaped through a window and ran to a neighbor’s home begging for food and water, according to authorities.

Both women will continue to be held without bail.

Since the YouTube channel has a following, the case has been getting a lot of attention.

>>RELATED: Utah mom who gave YouTube parenting advice arrested on suspicion of child abuse, police say

“With how, like, popular they were and how much it’s been blowing up on social media I can understand why. But it’s just crasy it’s gotten this big,” Hallie Nielsen said.

Both women have been charged with six counts of aggravated child abuse.

The “8 Passengers” YouTube channel has since been taken down.

©2023 Cox Media Group