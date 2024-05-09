Yahoo Fantasy staff's Mock Draft 1.0: Shocking picks are plentiful

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Teams have made their big splashes in free agency and made their draft picks, it's time for you to do the same. It's fantasy football mock draft time. Some call this time of year best ball season, others know it's an opportunity to get a leg up on your competition for when you have to draft in August. The staff at Yahoo Fantasy did their first mock draft of the 2024 season to help you with the latter. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are here to break it all down by each round and crush some staff members in the process.

3:20 - Yahoo Staff Mock Draft 1.0

6:51 - 1st round observations: Breece Hall goes 1.02... Puka over Chase?

21:30 - 2nd round observations: When should you take MHJ?

34:00 - 3rd round observations: Was it a reach to take Malik Nabers here?

41:45 - 4th round observations: Boring WRs dominate this round, Producer Collin gets ROASTEd for taking Amari Cooper

47:25 - 5th round observations: The QB run happens here

51:30 - 6th round observations: Harmon takes Richardson, RB cliff is close

56:30 - 7th round observations: 2nd year WRs fly off the board

1:00:50 - 8th round observations: Value WRs are plentiful

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts