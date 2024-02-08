Up to 8 people unaccounted after house set on fire amid shooting that injured 2 officers

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. — Up to eight people are accounted for after a house was set on fire during a shooting that injured two police officers in Pennsylvania Wednesday.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said there were multiple family members in the house -- some children and some adults, according to CBS.

“It’s great that the officers who responded to the call are doing well,” Stollsteimer said. “The mayor, police chief and I got to see them in the hospital. We walked through and they gave us the thumbs up, that’s great news. The sad news is there might be more people inside the house who perished.”

Stollsteimer said they won’t be able to know until Thursday morning if the people unaccounted for were inside the house fire.

Police were called to the scene in East Lansdowne for a report of an 11-year-old girl being shot, Stollsteimer said.

Stollsteimer said it’s believed the alleged shooter is one of the six to eight people unaccounted for.

Officers from Lansdowne, East Lansdowne, and Upper Darby Township responded to the home and were immediately met with gunfire, according to Stollsteimer.

One officer was shot in the leg and the other in the arm. Both officers are in stable condition at an area hospital.

It is unclear if an 11-year-old was ever really shot.

After two police officers were shot, Stollsteimer said, the home was set on fire. The fire is now mostly under control, Stollsteimer said.

We will continue to follow this story.

