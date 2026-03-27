Tiger Woods involved in rollover crash in Florida: Sheriff

(JUPITER ISLAND, Fla.) --Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, on Friday afternoon, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said.

His condition was not immediately clear.

ABC News has reached out to Woods' reps for comment.

The golfer was seriously hurt in a 2021 crash that occurred in Southern California.

The SUV he was driving, a 2021 Genesis GV80, was found several feet away from the center divider, in an area that had a "high-frequency" of accidents, officials said at the time.

Authorities said there was no "evidence of impairment" in that crash, adding that the wreck was "purely an accident."

Following the accident, Woods told Golf Digest in an interview that he began a rehabilitation process that included three months in a hospital-type bed in his home.

In 2017, Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida. An incident report at the time said that he was asleep and "had to be woken up." Woods was later released on his own recognizance.

Woods shared a statement after the incident apologizing to his family, friends and fans.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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