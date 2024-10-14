'There have been threats' against FEMA workers in North Carolina, sheriff says

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — There have been threats against Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) employees responding to Hurricane Helene in North Carolina, according to a local sheriff.

"Recently in the mountain region, there have been threats made against them," Ashe County Sheriff Phil Howell posted on Facebook regarding the alleged threats against FEMA employees. "This has not happened in Ashe County or the surrounding counties," Howell added. "Out of an abundance of caution, they have paused their process as they are assessing the threats."

Ashe County is located about three hours northeast of Asheville, NC, which was hard-hit by Helene. Sheriff Howell did not specify in his post who allegedly made the threats.

Threats to FEMA employees have been consistent during the Hurricane response, along with misinformation, federal authorities told ABC News.

Search and rescue efforts in the affected areas continue, a federal source told ABC News. However, while FEMA assesses potential threat information, disaster survivor assistance teams are currently working at fixed locations and secure areas instead of going door to door, out of an abundance of caution, the source said, adding that FEMA will monitor threat information and make adjustments to this posture on a regular basis in coordination with local officials.

A FEMA spokesperson told ABC News that the agency continues to support communities impacted by Helene and to help survivors apply for assistance.

"For the safety of our dedicated staff and the disaster survivors we are helping, FEMA has made some operational adjustments," the spokesperson said. "Disaster Recovery Centers will continue to be open as scheduled, survivors continue to register for assistance, and we continue to help the people of North Carolina with their recovery."

Sheriff Howell said that FEMA locations in Ashe County are open this week.

"Stay calm and steady during our recovery, help folks and please don't stir the pot," he said.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell told ABC News Friday during a press briefing that threats to FEMA employees are a "shame" and a "distraction."

"We continuously monitor the social media, channels, other outlets where we're seeing this information, because we want to make sure we're providing for the safest environment for our employees, and making sure that they know that their safety is first and foremost for us as they go out into these communities," Criswell said in response to a question from ABC News.

FEMA hires people from local communities when disaster hits, Criswell said, noting that "many" leave their families behind to go and help communities who are impacted by disaster.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.