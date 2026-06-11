Texas releases new image of Karmelo Anthony, as he files notice of appeal of murder conviction

(FRISCO, Texas) -- Karmelo Anthony, who was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf, filed a notice of appeal on Wednesday.

In a one-page document filed with the court in Collin County, Texas, Anthony said he could not afford an attorney for the appeal and asked the court to appoint one.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice also released a new photo of Anthony, 19, in which he's seen sporting a shaven head and wearing a sleeveless tunic.

He was transferred to the Wallace Pack Unit, a prison near Navasota, just outside of Houston, according to Texas officials, where he will begin his 35-year imprisonment sentence, as he is now in state custody.

Anthony was found guilty of murder over the fatal stabbing of Metcalf, another teen, at a high school track meet last year.

The deadly stabbing occurred at a Frisco Independent School District stadium on April 2, 2025, during a track and field competition involving multiple schools in the district.

Police said Metcalf, an 11th grader at Frisco Memorial High School, was stabbed during an altercation under his school's tent in the stadium bleachers.

Witnesses told officers that the two got into an argument over Anthony, a then-17-year-old student at Frisco Centennial High School, being under Metcalf's school tent during the rainy track meet, according to the arrest report.

Multiple current and former students recounted the incident during the trial.

One witness testified that Anthony was asked to leave the tent about 15 times. Some witnesses recalled Anthony saying, "Touch me and see what happens," during the altercation. Another witness quoted Metcalf as telling Anthony, "I'm not going to fight you."

Witnesses recounted that Metcalf shoved or nudged Anthony, who was sitting on the bleachers, before Anthony stabbed him with a pocket knife. The blade perforated Metcalf's right ventricle, and he was pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital.

Prosecutors called the stabbing "senseless" and "plain and simple murder," while the defense argued that Anthony acted in self-defense.

The jury began deliberating midday Tuesday before reaching the guilty murder verdict in three hours, according to a court spokesperson. The jurors also could have considered manslaughter, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years.

The same jury reached a decision on the sentence after several more hours of deliberation on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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