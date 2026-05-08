Tentative trial date set in James Comey's 'seashell' case

(WASHINGTON) -- Former FBI Director James Comey is tentatively set to stand trial on July 15 on charges that he allegedly threatened to kill President Donald Trump by posting a photo of seashells spelling out "86 47" on a beach.

In a written order issued Friday, U.S. District Judge Louise Flanagan scheduled the trial to begin on July 15.

After his court appearance in North Carolina that was originally set for Monday was canceled, Comey will be arraigned on June 30.

Comey’s lawyers have previewed that they plan to move to dismiss the case. His pretrial conference is scheduled to take place on or before May 29.

Renewing efforts to prosecute one of Trump's longtime adversaries, Department of Justice prosecutors brought the case after a judge last year threw out an indictment against Comey on unrelated charges.

The new indictment centers on a controversy that erupted nearly a year ago when Comey, in a since-deleted Instagram post, shared a picture showing the numbers "86 47" written in seashells with the caption "Cool shell formation on my beach walk."

Citing the slang meaning of "86" as to "nix" or "get rid" of something, allies of the president allege that the post was a veiled threat against Trump, who is the 47th president.

Following backlash over the post, Comey removed the photo from Instagram and said he was unaware that the post could be associated with violence.

"I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message. I didn't realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down," Comey posted.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.