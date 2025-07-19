Suspect steals fire engine, crashes into over 10 vehicles

EVERETT, Wash. — A suspect remains on the run after stealing a fire engine and crashing it into over a dozen parked vehicles in Washington.

The Everett Fire Department said firefighters were on the scene of a medical emergency late Friday night when their fire engine was stolen.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that they saw the fire engine hit two parked cars at a high rate of speed before leaving the scene near where it was stolen from.

About a minute later, similar reports came into dispatchers from a nearby street where the fire engine stopped after hitting ten parked vehicles.

The department said the suspect also caused significant damage to landscaping at multiple locations, according to the department.

The suspect ran from the scene and has not been caught at this time.

No injuries were reported.

The fire engine was significantly damaged and placed out of service.

The case remains under investigation.

