Suspect sought after 17-year-old boy beaten into coma near MSG after Knicks' Game 4 win: Police

(NEW YORK) -- A 17-year-old boy was beaten into a coma near Madison Square Garden following Game 4 of the NBA Finals, New York City police said Friday while releasing a photo of a suspect sought in connection with the assault.

The incident occurred Wednesday night around 11:45 p.m., according to the New York City Police Department, amid rowdy celebrations following the New York Knicks' win.

A group of unknown individuals approached the teen in front of 237 W. 35th St. in Midtown Manhattan, where a "verbal dispute ensued about the New York Knicks," police said.

Detectives reviewed video that shows someone apparently telling the crowd celebrating by saying, "Spurs in 7," ABC New York station WABC reported.

"The dispute escalated, and the individuals proceeded to punch and kick the victim about the head and body, causing the victim to suffer a seizure and subsequently go into a coma," police said in a statement.

Emergency medical service personnel responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

The individuals fled on foot, and their whereabouts are unknown, police said. The NYPD released an image of one suspect sought in connection with the incident on social media on Friday while asking anyone with information to contact them.

Separately, dozens of people were arrested following the Knicks' historic comeback against the San Antonio Spurs in Wednesday's Game 4.

Rowdy fans got into fistfights, climbed scaffolding and poles, blocked Midtown Manhattan traffic, set off fireworks, ripped down street signs, jumped atop taxis and other moving vehicles and damaged police vehicles, according to authorities and videos posted on social media.

At multiple locations blocks from the Garden, crowds refused numerous verbal commands to disperse, police said. Ten police officers were injured in the post-game revelry, including one who was struck in the face with a glass bottle, the NYPD said.

In total, 56 people were taken into custody, including 15 who were arrested and 41 who were released with criminal court summonses, according to the NYPD.

Fans were arrested on charges such as suspicion of assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon (a knife), reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, and trademark counterfeiting, the NYPD said.

Following Game 3 of the NBA Finals at the Garden on Monday, at least 21 people were arrested, according to the NYPD.

A 39-year-old San Antonio fan was jumped on a Midtown Manhattan street following the Knicks loss, according to the NYPD, which released surveillance photos of five individuals wanted on charges of robbery stemming from the incident.

ABC News' Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.