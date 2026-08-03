States sue to block feds from sharing personal data of millions who receive social service benefits

More than 20 states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration on Monday to block it from getting wide access to the personal information of millions of recipients of a benefits program for low-income families.

The case is the latest legal action between states and the federal government over the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, which like other public programs have come under scrutiny from the Trump administration as sources of potential fraud.

The coalition of states sued in federal court in Washington to stop the agency that controls the program from moving ahead with a rule that would allow it to share recipients' immigration status, Social Security numbers and additional personal information with other parts of government or potentially with private entities, according to the lawsuit.

“Instead of helping families struggling with the rising cost of living, this administration is trying to turn antipoverty programs against the people they’re supposed to serve,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

Earlier this year, a judge prevented the Trump administration from withholding Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and other subsidy program funding from a handful of Democratic-controlled states, after the federal government said there was "reason to believe" the states were granting benefits to people in the country illegally. A federal government lawyer later said the move was largely in response to news reports about possible fraud.

The Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program provides more than $16 billion to states, D.C. and tribal governments in the form of grants that the local governments then have broad discretion to use to help low-income families through cash assistance, job training or other programs.

Along with New York and the District of Columbia, joining the lawsuit are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. The governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania have also signed onto the suit.

The federal Administration for Children and Families declined to comment Monday.

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