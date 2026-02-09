Slight warm-up heading to Northeast after dangerously cold temperatures: Forecast

(NEW YORK) -- Much of the U.S. will see above-average temperatures this week, except for the Northeast, where a below-average cold will prevail.

The Northeast will thaw out from the life-threatening cold that invaded this weekend. On Sunday morning, New York City plunged to its coldest temperature in three years, recording a low of 3 degrees.

Much of the East Coast, from Maine to North Carolina, remains under cold weather advisories for subzero wind chills through Monday morning.

The Northeast will get some relief by Monday afternoon, reaching 32 degrees in New York City and 34 degrees in Washington, D.C.

Elsewhere in the U.S., temperatures will be above average this week.

Record daily highs are possible on Monday, from 74 degrees in Nebraska to 65 degrees in Atlanta, while in Texas, temperatures will jump to the 80s.

By Friday, much of the nation, from Texas to the Midwest, will be enjoying warmer-than-normal temperatures.

While the Northeast will be warmer than the brutal blast that struck this weekend, temperatures will stay below average, with 35 degrees forecast for New York City and 41 degrees forecast for D.C. on Friday.

Click here for what you need to know to stay safe in the cold.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.