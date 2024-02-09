Remains of 3 people found in house set on fire amid shooting that injured 2 officers

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa — The remains of three people have been recovered after a shooting and fire in Pennsylvania.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said the three remains recovered were two adults and one child, according to CBS.

Three other members of the Le family, who were inside when the fire consumed the home, are unaccounted for. Earlier in the day, Stollsteimer said all six family members, including three children, were presumed dead.

At a press conference Thursday, the DA described the ongoing recovery mission for the missing family members as “gruesome.”

A rifle was also found in the house, Stollsteimer said.

As News Center 7 previously reported police were called to the scene in East Lansdowne Wednesday for a report of an 11-year-old girl being shot, Stollsteimer said.

Officers who responded to the home were immediately met with gunfire, according to Stollsteimer.

Two officers were shot, one in the leg and another in the arm.

One has been treated and released and another remains in the hospital.

Prosecutors say it may never be known who the shooter was, and dental records may be the only way to identify the victims.

The search was suspended early Thursday due to concerns about the integrity of the home.

