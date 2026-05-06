Protester comes down from atop Washington bridge ending 5-day stand against AI and Iran war

WASHINGTON — A protester who camped out atop one of Washington’s bridges for five days came down Wednesday morning, ending his stand against AI and the war in Iran.

Guido Reichstadter, a Florida-based activist, was seen coming down from one of the arches of the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge where he had been camped since May 1. His presence caused periodic traffic jams as Washington police closed lanes and negotiated with him.

Reichstadter’s X account showed photos from atop one of the arches where he had pitched a tent. He announced on the site Tuesday that he would be coming down and expected to be arrested.

“I hope that this action has offered something to motivate and inspire you, and that it can serve as fuel for greater commitment and action in the cause of peace and in the fight for our future,” he wrote.

Washington police did not immediately respond to questions asking whether he would be charged and what that charge might be.

He staged a similar protest atop the same bridge in 2022 against a Supreme Court decision.

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