Police release body camera footage of Brown University shooting aftermath

(PROVIDENCE, R.I.) -- Body-worn camera footage from the chaotic scene on Dec. 13 at Brown University shows police clearing the Barus and Holley Building on campus following the deadly mass shooting on campus.

The heavily redacted footage, the police and fire reports, and 911 calls were released after numerous public records requests were made to the city in the days after the shooting.

The 20-minute video shows a police officer directing other officers to clear the building and telling people to get down. It also shows the moments just after the shooting, when police from the Providence Police Department and Rhode Island State Police rushed in.

"As of now, we have no idea who this person could be," one officer says. They wouldn't know until days later who the alleged shooter was.

The alleged killer, Claudio Neves Valente, opened fire on a study group at Brown's engineering and physics building, killing two students and injuring nine others, before fatally shooting MIT professor Nuno Loureiro, at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, two days later, authorities said.

Neves Valente was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a storage unit on Dec. 18, officials said.

Also in the new video released, authorities are searching the building when the call comes over the radio, "we have multiple victims."

"Let's get these rescues in," the officer can be heard saying.

Ella Cook, of Alabama, a sophomore at Brown, and MukhammadAziz Umurzokov, a U.S. dual citizen from Uzbekistan, who was in his first semester, were the two students killed during the shooting.

The police report mirrors the court records that were released after the suspect was found dead, but it also includes stark new details from when detectives showed the image of the shooter to two of the shooting victims.

"[Redacted] said she got a good look at the suspect. When provided with a photo of the suspect, [redacted] quickly froze, physically pushed back, and became emotional. She was observed to be tearing up and shaking. She then confirmed that the image showed the shooter," the report said.

"Detectives then spoke with [redacted], who indicated that he was in close proximity to the shooter when he was shot. Detectives presented [redacted] with the same still image as [redacted] and a second close-up image of the suspect from the same camera source," the report continued. "Upon observing these two photos, [redacted] took a deep breath, shut his eyes, changed his breathing pattern, and confirmed that the shooter he saw in the hallway appeared to be the person in the photos presented. Detectives met [redacted] with and presented him with the image of the suspect. [Redacted] also identified that the suspect in the images was the shooter."

In another 911 call, an officer with the Brown University Police Department calls the Providence Police Department as chaos unfolds in the background.

"This is Brown University Police, we have confirmed gunshots at 184 Hope Street," the officer says. In the background, you can hear a woman who is concerned about a victim reassuring them it'll be OK.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.