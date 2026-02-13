Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs arraigned on charges of strangulation

(DEDHAM, Mass.) -- New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was arraigned on charges of strangulation Friday morning.

The charges stem from a December 2025 incident in which he allegedly assaulted a private chef.

Diggs did not speak at the hearing, but his attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The judge released him on his own recognizance and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim, including third party contact.

The incident stemmed from a dispute over wages the victim was requesting Diggs pay her, according to police records obtained by ABC News.

Diggs is accused of strangling or suffocating Mila Adams on Dec. 2, according to police records.

Diggs allegedly entered Adams' unlocked bedroom, where they began to discuss the unpaid wages. Adams told police that during the discussion, he got angry and allegedly smacked her across the face, according to a police report.

She then tried to push him away, but then he choked her using the crook of his elbow around her neck. As she tried to pry him away, he tightened his grip, Adams told police. He then threw her on the bed, according to a police report.

When she told him she still hadn't received her money, Diggs allegedly told her "lies," according to the police report.

"Stefon Diggs categorically denies these allegations. They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated -- because they did not occur," Diggs' attorney David Meier said in a statement in December. "The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee's satisfaction. Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law."

Adams told police she believes she is still owed a month of wages, according to police records.

The next court hearing was set for April 1, 2026.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.