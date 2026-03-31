New Hampshire governor and her security detail help after fiery crash at toll plaza: Police

(NEW HAMPSHIRE) -- New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte and her security detail were among those who assisted in a fiery crash at a New Hampshire toll plaza on Tuesday -- with a state trooper on her detail and two other bystanders helping pull the driver from the burning vehicle, according to state police.

The "dangerous" collision occurred at the Bedford Toll Plaza on the Everett Turnpike shortly before noon, according to New Hampshire State Police Director Col. Mark Hall.

The vehicle, a 2026 Lucid electric vehicle, "immediately became engulfed in flames," Hall said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The governor and her security detail came upon the accident just after the vehicle crashed into the toll plaza, Hall said. A New Hampshire state trooper assigned to her detail and two other bystanders helped pull the male driver -- the lone occupant -- out of the burning vehicle through the window, according to Hall.

Hall said he is not identifying the trooper due to the nature of the assignment.

"It is a veteran trooper, and certainly their actions were heroic in what they did -- without hesitation, put themselves in danger to render aid to somebody that clearly was in need of it," Hall said.

The governor and other witnesses also provided assistance at the scene, according to Hall.

"The governor did get out of the vehicle and tried to assist in any way that she could," Hall said, adding he believed she tried to get a fire extinguisher from a vehicle to help put the fire out.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Photos released by police showed the burning vehicle and firefighters at the scene.

The northbound lanes of the turnpike remain closed in the wake of the crash, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation is assessing the damage to the toll plaza from the collision and fire, Hall said.

The crash remains under investigation.

ABC News has reached out to the governor's office for comment and did not immediately receive a response.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.