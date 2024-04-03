NBA Daily Playoff Picture: The one where Brooklyn's playoff life is on the line

The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on April 14. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for every day's slate of games.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
1. Denver Nuggets (53-23)
Clinched playoff berth
Projected record: 57-25
Net rating: 5.0
Magic number for top-three seed: 2
Remaining schedule: @LAC, ATL, @UTA, MIN, @SAS, @MEM
Remaining strength of schedule: .456 (second-easiest in the West)
Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 4)
No relevant tiebreakers
2. Minnesota Timberwolves (52-23)
Clinched playoff berth
Projected record: 57-25
Net rating: 6.4
Magic number for top-three seed: 3
Remaining schedule: TOR, @PHX, @LAL, WAS, @DEN, ATL, PHX
Remaining strength of schedule: .487
Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 5)
Own tiebreakers against: Thunder, Nuggets, Clippers, Mavericks
3. Oklahoma City Thunder (52-23)
Clinched playoff berth
Projected record: 57-25
Net rating: 7.1
Magic number for top-three seed: 3
Remaining schedule: @BOS, @IND, @CHA, SAC, SAS, MIL, DAL
Remaining strength of schedule: .520
Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 5)
Own tiebreakers against: Nuggets, Clippers
4. Los Angeles Clippers (47-28)
Projected record: 51-31
Net rating: 3.4
Magic number for top-four seed: 6
Remaining schedule: DEN, UTA, CLE, @PHX, PHX, UTA, HOU
Remaining strength of schedule: .535
Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)
Own tiebreakers against: Mavericks, Warriors
5. Dallas Mavericks (45-30)
Projected record: 49-33
Net rating: 2.2
Magic number for top-six seed: 7
Remaining schedule: ATL, GSW, HOU, @CHA, @MIA, DET, @OKC
Remaining strength of schedule: .455 (easiest in the West)
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Suns, Lakers
6. New Orleans Pelicans (45-30)
Projected record: 50-32
Net rating: 4.9
Magic number for top-six seed: 7
Remaining schedule: ORL, SAS, @PHX, @POR, @SAC, @GSW, LAL
Remaining strength of schedule: .480
Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Clippers, Kings
7. Sacramento Kings (44-31)
Projected record: 47-35
Net rating: 1.5
Magic number for play-in tournament berth: 2
Remaining schedule: @NYK, @BOS, @BKN, @OKC, NOP, PHX, POR
Remaining strength of schedule: .555 (second-hardest in the West)
Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Lakers
8. Phoenix Suns (44-31)
Projected record: 47-35
Net rating: 2.9
Magic number for play-in tournament berth: 2
Remaining schedule: CLE, MIN, NOP, LAC, @LAC, @SAC, @MIN
Remaining strength of schedule: .633 (hardest in the West)
Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Pelicans, Warriors
9. Los Angeles Lakers (43-33)
Projected record: 46-36
Net rating: 0.4
Magic number for play-in tournament berth: 3
Remaining schedule: @WAS, CLE, MIN, GSW, @MEM, @NOP
Remaining strength of schedule: .496
Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Clippers, Suns
10. Golden State Warriors (41-34)
Projected record: 45-37
Net rating: 1.9
Magic number for play-in tournament berth: 4
Remaining schedule: @HOU, @DAL, UTA, @LAL, @POR, NOP, UTA
Remaining strength of schedule: .470
Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Rockets
11. Houston Rockets (38-37)
Projected record: 42-40
Net rating: 1.2
Magic number for play-in tournament berth: Do not control destiny
Remaining schedule: GSW, MIA, @DAL, ORL, @UTA, @POR, @LAC
Remaining strength of schedule: .508
Highest possible finish: No. 6 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Kings
Wednesday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)
Lakers at Wizards (7 p.m.)
Thunder at Celtics (7:30 p.m., ESPN)
OKC clinches home playoff seed with a win
Raptors at Timberwolves (8 p.m.)
MIN clinches home playoff seed with a win
Magic at Pelicans (8 p.m.)
NOP clinches at least a play-in tournament berth with a win
Cavaliers at Suns (10 p.m., ESPN)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
1. Boston Celtics (59-16)
Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)
2. Milwaukee Bucks (47-28)
Projected record: 51-31
Net rating: 3.4
Magic number for No. 2 seed: 6
Remaining schedule: MEM, TOR, NYK, BOS, ORL, @OKC, @ORL
Remaining strength of schedule: .554 (hardest in the East)
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 7)
Own tiebreakers against: Heat
3. Cleveland Cavaliers (46-30)
Projected record: 50-32
Net rating: 3.2
Magic number for top-four seed: 5
Remaining schedule: @PHX, @LAL, @LAC, MEM, IND, CHA
Remaining strength of schedule: .487
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
No relevant tiebreakers
4. Orlando Magic (44-31)
Projected record: 48-34
Net rating: 2.4
Magic number for playoff berth: 5
Remaining schedule: POR, @NOP, @CHA, CHI, @HOU, @MIL, @PHI, MIL
Remaining strength of schedule: .516
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
Own tiebreakers against: Knicks, Pacers
5. New York Knicks (44-31)
Projected record: 48-34
Net rating: 4.8
Magic number for playoff berth: 5
Remaining schedule: SAC, @CHI, @MIL, @CHI, @BOS, BKN, CHI
Remaining strength of schedule: .543 (second-hardest in the East)
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
Own tiebreakers against: Bucks, Heat, 76ers
6. Indiana Pacers (43-33)
Projected record: 46-36
Net rating: 2.4
Magic number for playoff berth: 6
Remaining schedule: @BKN, OKC, MIA, @TOR, @CLE, ATL
Remaining strength of schedule: .502
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
Own tiebreakers against: Bucks, Knicks, 76ers
7. Miami Heat (42-33)
Projected record: 46-36
Net rating: 1.6
Magic number for playoff berth: 7
Remaining schedule: PHI, @HOU, @IND, @ATL, DAL, TOR, TOR
Remaining strength of schedule: .471
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 9)
Own tiebreakers against: Cavaliers, Magic, Hawks
8. Philadelphia 76ers (41-35)
Projected record: 45-37
Net rating: 2.3
Magic number for No. 8 seed: 2
Remaining schedule: @MIA, @MEM, @SAS, DET, ORL, BKN
Remaining strength of schedule: .378 (easiest in the East)
Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed (clinched no lower than No. 10)
Own tiebreakers against: Magic, Hawks
9. Chicago Bulls (36-40)
Clinched play-in berth
Projected record: 39-43
Net rating: -1.9
Magic number for No. 9 seed: 6
Remaining schedule: NYK, @ORL, NYK, @DET, @WAS, @NYK
Remaining strength of schedule: .452 (second-easiest in the East)
Highest possible finish: No. 8 seed
Own tiebreakers against: 76ers, Hawks
10. Atlanta Hawks (35-40)
Projected record: 38-44
Net rating: -1.1
Magic number for play-in tournament berth: 1
Remaining schedule: DET, @DAL, @DEN, MIA, CHA, @MIN, @IND
Remaining strength of schedule: .505
Highest possible finish: No. 8 seed
No relevant tiebreakers
11. Brooklyn Nets (29-47)
Projected record: 32-50
Net rating: -2.6
Magic number for play-in tournament berth: Do not control destiny
Remaining schedule: IND, DET, SAC, TOR, @NYK, @PHI
Remaining strength of schedule: .460
Highest possible finish: No. 10 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Hawks
Wednesday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)
Pistons at Hawks (7:30 p.m.)
ATL clinches play-in tournament berth with a win or BKN loss
Pacers at Nets (7:30 p.m.)
BKN will be eliminated from the postseason with a loss or ATL win
Grizzlies at Bucks (8 p.m.)
MIL clinches playoff berth with a win and IND loss