Krispy Kreme to sell ‘Pup’kin Spice’ doughnuts for dogs

Worried about your furry friend missing out on the pumpkin spice trend? Krispy Kreme has them covered.

From now through Aug. 31 select Krispy Kreme will sell Pup’kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts, handmade doughnut-shaped biscuits for dogs, according to a media release.

The new Doggie Doughnuts are inspired by Krispy Kreme’s fall collection and will feature the Pup’kin Spice Original Glazed, Pup’kin Spice Cake, Pup’kin Spice Maple Peanut and Pup’kin Spice Cheesecake Swirl.

The biscuits are handmade by Huds and Toke, an Australia-based baked treat company.

They can be bought in-store and through the drive-thru.

Pup’kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts are intended as a snack and are not formulated to be served as a complete and balanced meal, the company advised.

