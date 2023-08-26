Shake Shack to open location in Butler County this fall

BUTLER COUNTY — Shake Shack will open its first Cincinnati-area location this fall in Butler County.

The casual restaurant will open its newest location at 7669 Blake Street in Liberty Center, according to our news partners at WCPO.

It will have a drive-thru and both indoor and outdoor seating options.

Shake Shack, which was founded in 2004 in New York City, is known for its versions of the American classics, like burgers, chicken sandwiches, crinkle-cut fries, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonade and more. The restaurant also serves beer and other adult beverages.

It will join a list of other restaurants at Liberty Center such as Agave & Rye, Brio Italian Grille, Kona Grill, Pies & Pints, Taste of Belgium and more.





