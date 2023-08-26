Boys & Girls Club of Dayton received more than 650 donated school supplies from RTA

DAYTON — Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) donated several school supplies to the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton.

Over three weeks starting Aug. 1, donations were collected by RTA and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1385.

In total, more than 650 items including backpacks, notebooks, binders, cleaning supplies, markers, pencils, and snacks were donated, along with a check for $500.

>> Bags of food, backpacks with supplies inside part of school district’s ‘Day of Giving Back’

“We are so grateful for the support of the RTA and ATU,” said Emma Kane, resource development manager for the Boys & Girls Club. “Because of community partners and organizations like (RTA), our club members and Dayton youth will be prepared for a successful year of learning and growth.”

The supplies will be given to students at the club’s Back-to-School Community Block Party on August 31, according to a spokesperson for the Boys and Girls Club of Dayton.









©2023 Cox Media Group