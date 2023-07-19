Judge rejects Trump's request to move Stormy Daniels hush-money case into federal court

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- A federal judge in New York has rejected former President Donald Trump's request to move his hush-money criminal case into federal court.

"Trump has failed to show that the conduct charged by the Indictment is for or relating to any act performed by or for the President under color of the official acts of a President," Judge Alvin Hellerstein wrote in his ruling Wednesday.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election.

He had argued the case belonged in federal court because Trump reimbursed his then-attorney, Michael Cohen, who made the payment to Daniels, while Trump was in the White House.

"Trump also has failed to show that he has a colorable federal defense to the Indictment," Hellerstein said in his ruling.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg argued the hush payment had nothing to do with Trump's presidential duties.

