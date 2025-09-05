Jan. 6 rioter who wore 'Camp Auschwitz' hoodie arrested on animal attack charges

(NEWPORT NEWS, Va.) -- The Jan. 6 rioter seen in photos wearing a "Camp Auschwitz" hoodie inside the U.S. Capitol building has been arrested in Virginia on charges stemming from a dog attack.

Robert Keith Packer, 60, was arrested on Thursday "following an investigation into an animal-related incident" that had occurred on Monday in Newport News, a city spokesperson said.

Packer was charged with one count of animal attack resulting from owner's disregard for human life, a felony, the spokesperson said. He was also charged with attacking while at large and no city license, both misdemeanors.

Civil charges have also been filed against Packer, including dogs running in a pack and vicious dog, the spokesperson said.

Police told Newport News ABC affiliate WVEC that four people were taken to the hospital with dog bites stemming from the attack.

"As part of the investigation, authorities seized one adult dog, six 11-week-old puppies, four live rabbits, and one deceased rabbit from the property," the spokesperson said.

The case is being investigated by the city's Animal Services division, police said.

Federal prosecutors in the Jan. 6 case said that Packer has been a "habitual criminal offender for 25 years with 21 convictions for mostly drunk driving, but also for larceny, drug possession, and forgery." He was incarcerated for several previous offenses, they said.

He was ultimately pardoned, after President Donald Trump issued a sweeping series of pardons for defendants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack earlier this year.

