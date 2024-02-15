Gun violence has claimed the lives of almost 5,000 people so far in 2024

NEW YORK — A Feb. 14 mass shooting following a parade and rally for the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win has left one person dead and at least 21 others injured, according to officials.

The shooting has reignited discussions about the prevalence of gun violence in America.

As of Feb. 15, at least 4,994 people have died from gun violence in the U.S. this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive – which is an average of about 108 deaths each day. Another 3,351 people have been injured.

Of those who have died from gun violence, 147 were teens and 31 were children.

Last year, gun violence deaths and injuries decreased by at least 8% compared to 2022, with some cities seeing decreases of more than 20%, according to GVA.

There were 43,065 gun deaths in 2023, with more than 36,000 people injured. Gun deaths, excluding suicides, in 2023 were the lowest they had been since 2020. Injuries were the lowest they had been since 2019.

Mass shootings

There have been more than 49 mass shootings in 2024 so far, which is defined by the Gun Violence Archive as an incident in which four or more victims are shot or killed.

These mass shootings have led to more than 80 deaths and more than 170 injuries.

The Jan. 23 string of shootings in Joliet, Illinois by a single suspect marks the deadliest incident of the year. Eight people were killed and nine shot in what Joliet, Illinois, authorities are referring to as 23-year-old deceased suspect Romeo Nance's "reign of terror."

Mass shootings in the U.S. have more than doubled in the last decade.

In 2014, there were 272 mass shootings. In 2023, there were 656. Mass shootings peaked at 689 in 2021, according to GVA.

Deaths by suicide

Deaths by suicide have made up the vast majority of gun violence deaths so far this year.

There's been 3,036 deaths by gun suicide this year, an average of about 66 deaths by suicide per day.

Though GVA has not yet released suicide data for 2023, deaths by suicide have been on the rise throughout the decade.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide — free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988. Even if you feel like it, you are not alone.

Other shootings

The grim tally of gun violence deaths includes 174 people killed in police officer-involved shootings. Seven police officers have been fatally shot in the line of duty this year.

There also have been 181 "unintentional" shootings, the Gun Violence Archive shows. Unintentional shootings reached the lowest they had been in a decade.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.