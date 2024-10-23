Girls on Delphi trail on day of murders speak out: 'That was the man I had waved at'

DELPHI, Ind. — A pair of teenage girls who were on the Delphi, Indiana, hiking trail the same day two younger girls were murdered are speaking out about their recollections of the "bridge guy."

Railly Voorhies testified Tuesday at Richard Allen's murder trial that she was on the small-town trail on Feb. 13, 2017, with a friend and two sisters.

Voorhies, who was 16 at the time, said she passed a man near Freedom Bridge on her walk home.

When asked to describe the man, Voorhies said he was a Caucasian man with his face covered. She said he was overdressed for the weather, had on dark clothes, was wearing a hat and had his hands in his pockets.

The prosecution pulled up a photo of the "bridge guy" -- the grainy image of the suspect walking on the bridge near where the girls were last seen -- and Voorhies said, "That was the man I had waved at on the trail."

During cross-examination, defense attorney Jennifer Auger noted that Voorhies gave a different description of the man when interviewed earlier. Voorhies first described the man as in his early 20s or 30s with a bigger build, brown eyes, dirty blonde curly hair, a square jaw and a wrinkly face. She also said he was wearing black jeans, a black hoodie, black boots and a black mask.

During redirect, prosecuting attorney Stacey Diener asked Voorhies if she had ever given a statement to police or asked to give a statement about estimating someone's height or weight.

Voorhies said, "No. I was certain that was the man that I saw. I can say with confidence the person in the picture is the person I saw."

Auger then asked Voorhies if the photo of the "bridge guy" influenced her memory, and Voorhies responded, "Possibly, yes."

Breann Wilber, who was on the trail that day with Voorhies, testified that she also noticed the man who was overdressed for the warm weather.

She said the man was walking with a "purpose," didn’t respond when Voorhies said hello and gave off "weird vibes."

Wilber said that, when she saw the picture of the "bridge guy," the "first thing I thought is -- that is the person I saw on the trail."

During cross-examination, Wilber was also pressed on how her description of the man she saw on the trail changed over the years.

Best friends Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, were walking along the trail when they were killed on the afternoon of Feb. 13, 2017.

Libby posted a photo of Abby on Snapchat as they walked over the Monon High Bridge. After crossing the bridge, they saw a man behind them, and Libby started a recording on her phone at 2:13 p.m., prosecutors said.

The man pulled out a gun and ordered the girls to go "down the hill," prosecutors said. The girls complied, and then the video on Libby’s phone stopped recording, according to prosecutors.

The eighth graders' bodies were discovered the next day.

Allen, a Delphi resident, was arrested in 2022 and has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Voorhies noted in court that she was friends with Libby and Abby on Snapchat, while Wilber said she knew Libby’s older sister and was friends with Libby on Snapchat.

