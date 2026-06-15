Two risks for severe weather this week

DAYTON, OH — It is going to be an active weather week across the Miami Valley with two separate chances for severe weather. The first chance comes through on Tuesday with a line of storms expected to march across the region Tuesday afternoon.

Isolated damaging wind gusts will be possible with this round of storms.

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Wednesday brings the greater risk for severe weather. Earlier this afternoon, the SPC upgraded much of the Miami Valley to the level 3 out of 5, Enhanced, risk for severe thunderstorms.

All hazards appear to be possible, including damaging wind, large hail, and even a few tornadoes. A strong tornado cannot be ruled out.

The specific timeline is still TBD, but generally Wednesday evening into Wednesday night is what we’re expecting.

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All of the ingredients look to come together to support this threat. We will have plenty of wind shear for rotating thunderstorms to take advantage of.

Instability also looks high, but the timeline could help us out a bit. If storms arrive really late into the night, instability will be on the decrease. That specific timing is something we’ll be watching closely as we get closer to the event.

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