Georgia high school shooting: What we know about the four victims

WINDER, Ga. — A Georgia community is in mourning after two students and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Apalachee High School on Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Another nine victims were taken to hospitals with injuries, but are all expected to survive, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey.

The suspect, a 14-year-old student, is in custody and will be tried as an adult, the GBI said.

Hosey identified the four victims Wednesday evening, whose ages ranged from 14 to 53 years old. Here is what we know about the four victims killed:

Mason Schermerhorn

Mason Schermerhorn was a 14-year-old student at the high school, according to the GBI.

Christian Angulo

Christian Angulo was a 14-year-old student at the high school, according to the GBI.

Richard Aspinwall

Richard Aspinwall was a 39-year-old teacher at Apalachee High School, according to the GBI.

Aspinwall was a math teacher who also coached football as the defensive coordinator, according to the school's website.

Christina Irimie

Christina Irimie was a 53-year-old math teacher at Apalachee High School, according to the GBI.

