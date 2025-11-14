Epstein appeared to offer political advice on dealing with Trump in 2018: Emails

(NEW YORK) -- Already a convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein was still actively shopping his political and financial acumen with major power players on the international stage in 2018, according to messages in the trove of records released by the House Oversight Committee this week.

Epstein appeared to welcome that role of influence-wielder, including by pitching himself as a guru on how world leaders should handle then newly-elected President Donald Trump. Epstein even boasted that he had already counseled a top Russian diplomat on Trump's psyche.

Months later, Epstein would be arrested on sex trafficking charges.

"I think you might suggest to putin, that lavrov, can get insight on talking to me," Epstein said in a typo-strewn email to then-Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Thørbjorn Jagland, on June 24, 2018. "Vitaly churkin used to but he died. ? !" he added, referring to Russia's former Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

"I'll meet Lavrovs assistant on Monday and will suggest," Jagland replied. "Thank you fo [sic] a lovely evening. I'll com to un high level week."

"Churkin was great," Epstein told Jagland. "He understood trump after our conversations. it is not complex. he must be seen to get something. its that simple."

In January of 2013, then-President of the Maldives Mohamed Waheed Hassan already in correspondence with Epstein, asked for his financial guidance.

"Jeffrey, need your advice," Hassan said. "My finance minister is telling me that he has an anonymous funds manager who is willing to deposit 4 billion dollars in Maldives and that they are willing to lend a percentage of that in exchange for government promissory notes," he said -- going on to describe what he worried was a sketchy deal.

"What do you think I should do. I am very uncomfortable. In addition to the finance minister, a leading politician and leader of the coalition parliamentary group is behind it. He could be my leading contender for presidency. Does this all sound ridiculous to you. I have a strange feeling about this whole thing," Hassan continued. The note signs off with "Sent from President's iPad."

“It is a scam,” Epstein replied and then detailed the reasons Hassan should walk away from the proposal.

In a January 2017 exchange -- seven days after Trump was inaugurated -- Epstein communicates with someone who is set to rub elbows with influential politicos and businesspeople in Washington, D.C., the next day -- and wants his advice.

"I'm seeing BG tmr. He will be in DC for the Alfalfa dinner but he's got mtgs most of the day including w Jared Kushner. Should I ask him to discuss surgeon general or mention it or wait? Not sure kushner cares about that stuff," the person, whose identity is redacted, asked.

"Kushner does not care," Epstein responded. The person replied, "K will wait."

"Ask him if he will see tom barrack, thats the most important," Epstein said. "He is free to call me for inside baseball."

Tom Barrack, a billionaire real estate investor, was Trump's longtime ally and a visible part of the campaign, chairing the inaugural committee that raised more than $100 million.

In 2021, Barrack was charged with acting as a foreign agent for allegedly seeking to use his influence with the new president on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. He was ultimately found not guilty.

Later on in their conversation, Epstein said that "Bill met my friend Kathy ruemmler, Obama counsel for 5 yrs. She would love to sit with Melinda and give her the other side of jeffrey."

"Can try, couldn't hurt," the person responded.

"Hillary loves Kathy as does Obama. She is an arch feminist who is my great defender," Epstein said.

"Not sure individuals can influence once impressions are made. But I will try," the person said. "I do not know for sure but I do think he would be unwilling to Bring it up with her."

Epstein was also in fairly regular contact with Steve Bannon, Trump’s longtime adviser and former White House chief strategist, and referred to him in emails as a friend.

In one December 2018 conversation, Epstein weighed in on President Trump's cabinet choices.

"Mnuchin is ok," Epstein said, referring to then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. "Its simple, 15 yrs ago. the geriatrics understood that the internet was like telephones. connections only, then my nerds taught them thaat [sic] cyber is a weapon., same with the fed.. its a weapon to be used with sophistication."

"Can u get rid of Powell or really get rid of mnuchin," Bannon said, referring to Jerome Powell, whom Trump had tapped to serve as chairman of the Federal Reserve.

"Getting rid of powell much more important than syria /mattis," Epstein replied, referring to then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. "I guess pompeo, only one left," he said, referring to then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. "Unless ambassador heather has a brilliant idea. - a first.. jared and ivanka, need to go. !!!" Epstein added, referring to Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka Trump.

In a March 2018 exchange, Bannon forwarded to Epstein a headline reading, "German Media Confess to Underestimating Steve Bannon; He is 'As Dangerous as Ever.'"

Bannon sent it with the message, "Germans get it."

"Luv it," Epstein replied, to which Bannon said, "Pretty powerful."

"Unfortunately I just spoke to one of the country leaders that we discussed, , I will fly there tomorw [sic] night now and then to new york wednesday night. sorry. will be in new york thurs and friday," Epstein told Bannon. "we should lay down a strategy plan. . how much fun... travel safe."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.