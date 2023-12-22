CONSUMER ALERT: How new tech-related holiday gifts for kids could pose privacy risks

Interactive plush toys to augmented reality headsets are just some of the top toys this holiday season.

Consumer advocates say the wireless connection tech-related toys need may put families at risk of having private information collected.

“I like how it puts you in the game. It makes you feel like you’re right there,” Pennsylvania resident Tyler Anthony said.

Consumer advocates said with smart toys and technology, parents need to think ahead.

“There’s also microphones and cameras in this guy that can capture all kinds of data, really detailed information about your space,” Consumer Advocate R.J. Cross said.

Cross co-authored the public interest group’s report “Trouble in Toyland 2023.”

The report warns that many smart toys could have unsecured Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connections.

“It can also increase the odds that your family is the victim of fraud, scams or identity theft,” Cross said.

“Anything that can connect to the internet you need to take a gander at first,” Internet Safety Expert Titania Jordan said.

Jordan is not only an internet safety expert but also the Chief Parenting Officer of Bark Technologies, which is a company that helps parents monitor their kid’s screen habits.

She advises parents to take a completely unexpected approach this holiday season.

Jordan said you have some work to do before you wrap your kids’ tech gifts.

“Open it up. Connect it to your home Wi-Fi. Go through the settings, and implement parental controls. Make sure that piece of tech is safe for your child when they go to unwrap it and play with it,” Jordan said.

According to Jordan, you can google the name of the toy and the words “parental controls,” if that information isn’t included or easily visible.

The holidays are a good time for parents to reinforce limits on tech use, she continued.

“Let them know that just like you wouldn’t give them a tub of their favorite flavor of ice cream and a spoon and say have as much as you want, you’re not going to give them access to just play with tech as long as they want,” Jordan said.

