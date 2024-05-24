Bryan Hagerich, father arrested for bringing ammunition to Turks and Caicos, will return to US after paying fine

NEW YORK — American Bryan Hagerich was spared a lengthy prison sentence under Turks and Caicos' strict gun laws and will return to the U.S. after paying a fine. The father of two was caught with ammunition in his baggage earlier this year.

A judge sentenced Hagerich on Friday to a suspended 52-week sentence with a fine of $6,700. Once he pays this fine, he will be given his passport and can return to the United States without serving the sentence.

Hagerich had faced a possible 12-year sentence, the country's minimum for possessing guns or ammunition, under a strict law in place aimed at addressing rising crime and gang violence. However, the judge found exceptional circumstances and that the mandatory minimum of 12 years was unjust and disproportionate to the crime committed.

The Pennsylvania father of two was arrested in February while returning home from a family vacation after ammunition was found in his checked luggage. He pleaded guilty to possession of 20 rounds of ammunition.

He told ABC News he forgot hunting ammunition was in his bag while he was traveling.

"I'm a man of integrity, character," he told ABC News in an interview alongside his wife Ashley earlier this month. "I did not have intent in this."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

