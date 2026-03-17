'Boom' heard in Ohio may have been from meteor, National Weather Service says

(CLEVELAND) -- A "boom" heard in Ohio on Tuesday morning appears to have been from a meteor, the National Weather Service in Cleveland said.

The NWS said imagery "does suggest that the boom was a result of a meteor."

The NWS in Pittsburgh said residents in western Pennsylvania also reported the loud "boom" and fireball in the sky.

The NWS said one of its employees filmed the apparent meteor shooting across the sky in the Pittsburgh area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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