4-year-old in recovery after the flu developed into rare brain condition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whitney Hamilton says her 4-year-old son, Elijah, is always happy, but his life dramatically changed in February 2024 when he developed a devastating brain condition that stemmed from the flu.

“It was a typical day,” Hamilton told our sister station WSOC-TV.

Elijah had a slight fever, and just hours later, Hamilton said he started having seizures that wouldn’t stop.

“I couldn’t believe it was happening — he was just dancing around the house," she said.

Elijah was rushed to Novant Health’s pediatric emergency department when he started seizing in his sleep, Hamilton said.

There, ER pediatrician Doug Boertje went to work trying to figure out what was causing the seizure

Doctors learned Elijah tested positive for the flu. Further testing revealed the virus developed into encephalitis — a virus that attacks the brain and is much harder to treat, Boertje said.

As WSOC-TV reported, the virus began affecting other parts of his body. His kidneys and liver began shutting down, and he struggled to breathe.

“I never knew that the flu virus could attack your brain and shut down your body the way it did,” Hamilton said.

Elijah remained in the hospital for two months, when his mother said she knew he was turning the corner.

“I said ‘Elijah, if you can hear me, stick out your tongue,’ and he slowly stuck out his tongue,” she said.

More than a year later, Elijah is still recovering from the virus that nearly killed him. He goes to speech and occupational therapy every week, WSOC-TV reported.

“We have a journey, but I will be holding his hand every step of the way,” his mother said.

Hamilton said she is thankful for the lifesaving work doctors performed to keep her son alive and strongly urges parents to consider flu shots for their kids.

“After that scare, yes, getting your body immune for flu season is very, very important,” she said.

The family is still working to cover medical bills for Elijah. If you would like to help, you can make a donation to his GoFundMe.

