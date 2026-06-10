4 killed in domestic mass shooting in Michigan, suspect in custody

(LIVONIA, Mich.) -- Four people, including three relatives, were killed in a domestic mass shooting in Michigan, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at a house in Livonia, about 20 miles outside of Detroit, at about 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, Livonia police said.

When officers arrived, a man walked out of the home with his hands raised and indicated "he had shot family members at the residence," police said.

In a bedroom, officers found two adults who were fatally shot, police said.

Two more adults were found shot dead in the backyard, police said.

Three of the victims were family members of the suspect and the fourth victim was in a relationship with one of the slain relatives, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody, police said, noting that there's no threat to the public.

"This is a tragic event, and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones affected by this incident," police said in a statement.

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