Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

A24 Chinatown TV Series

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Chinatown Triad Boss Types (background / extra, 30+)

--- Chinese Family Member Types (lead, 23+)

--- Baby (background / extra, 1+)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: Queens, NY; Manhattan, NY; Bethpage, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

'Billionaire Crushed My Hands, Now He's Begging'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Eva (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Everlyn (supporting, female, 25-40)

--- Rock (supporting, male, 30-45)

- Roles pay up to: $3,600

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the vertical series here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'All Hail Santa Claus'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nick (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Ella (day player, female, 21-30)

--- Ian (day player, male, 18-28)

- Roles pay up to: $2,241

- Casting locations: New York, NY

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

Reality Show, Atlanta-Based Singles

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Single Homeowner (real people, 35-52)

- Casting locations: Atlanta, GA

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Stop! That Homeless Man Is an American Hero'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Paulo (supporting, male, 40-49)

--- Ian Penn (supporting, male, 6-12)

--- Marie Penn (supporting, female, 30-39)

- Casting locations: Kansas City, MO; Kansas City, KS; Missouri City, MO; St. Louis, MO

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dpongvit // Shutterstock

'Ourealis'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Codename "Badger" (supporting, female, 21-60)

--- Codename "Star" (supporting, female, 21-28)

- Roles pay up to: $4,000

- Casting locations: Fort Lauderdale, FL; Miami, FL

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock

'Mock Me'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Sarah (lead, female, 22-37)

--- Nicki (lead, female, 22-38)

--- Jared (lead, male, 22-40)

- Roles pay up to: $1,200

- Casting locations: Dallas, TX

- Learn more about the vertical series here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Sunny,' Feature Film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Upscale, Wealthy Suburban Types (background / extra, all genders, 25+)

--- Intimidating Burly Mob Type (background / extra, male, 30-50)

--- Background with Wheelchair (lead, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $225

- Casting locations: New York, NY

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

muratart // Shutterstock

'Girls Trip'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-34)

--- Besties with a Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-36)

- Roles pay up to: $1,800

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Let's Make A Deal' Season 18

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Gameshow Contestants (real people, all genders, 18+)

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA; San Diego, CA; Palm Springs, CA

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Rhino'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Naomi (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Ana (Anastasia) (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Kate (supporting, female, 25-35)

- Roles pay up to: $900

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, NY

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

guruXOX // Shutterstock

'Don't Ever Wonder'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hipster Millennial Fashion Designers (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, 29-43)

--- Experienced Hipster DJ (SAG-AFTRA Covered) (background / extra, 29-43)

- Roles pay up to: $234

- Casting locations: New York City, NY; Jersey City, NJ

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

Jewish Family Services Commercial

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Mrs. Goldstein (lead, female, 60+)

--- Leah (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Yossi (lead, male, 30-50)

- Roles pay up to: $150

- Casting locations: Passaic, NJ

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

'Sea Rising'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nancy (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Tom (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Jeff (lead, male, 30-60)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: San Jose, CA; San Francisco, CA; Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock

Seafood Boil, Louisiana Natives

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Louisana Native Talent (real people, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $315

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.