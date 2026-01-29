Most popular boy names in the 60s in Ohio

Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.

The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock 'n' roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the '60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the '60s in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born from 1960 to 1969. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the '60s in your home state.

#30. Stephen

Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning "wreath, crown".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,210

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 415 (#294 most common name, -94.9% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,231 (#27 most common name)

#29. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning "sole ruler".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,262

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 640 (#210 (tie) most common name, -93.1% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,216 (#28 most common name)

#28. Todd

Todd is a name of English origin meaning "fox".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,588

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 73 (#963 most common name, -99.2% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,744 (#31 most common name)

#27. Gary

Gary is a name of English origin meaning "spearman".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,946

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 136 (#641 (tie) most common name, -98.6% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,016 (#26 most common name)

#26. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,281

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,337 (#48 most common name, -77.3% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 203,145 (#22 most common name)

#25. Douglas

Douglas is a name of Scottish origin meaning "black water".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 11,232

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 138 (#637 (tie) most common name, -98.8% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 134,993 (#30 most common name)

#24. Donald

Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "world ruler".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 11,264

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 287 (#396 most common name, -97.5% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 172,620 (#25 most common name)

#23. Kenneth

Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "handsome".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 11,704

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 640 (#210 (tie) most common name, -94.5% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 227,514 (#21 most common name)

#22. Ronald

Ronald is a name of English origin meaning "counsel rule".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 11,871

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 303 (#380 most common name, -97.4% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,176 (#24 most common name)

#21. Paul

Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning "humble".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 12,271

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 631 (#214 most common name, -94.9% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,503 (#18 most common name)

#20. Gregory

Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning "watchful, alert".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 12,342

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 297 (#388 most common name, -97.6% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 187,490 (#23 most common name)

#19. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 13,964

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,971 (#61 most common name, -85.9% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 237,144 (#20 most common name)

#18. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 14,095

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,705 (#35 most common name, -80.8% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 249,388 (#17 most common name)

#17. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 14,517

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,593 (#38 most common name, -82.1% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,014 (#19 most common name)

#16. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 14,890

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 716 (#192 most common name, -95.2% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 271,401 (#14 most common name)

#15. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 15,243

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,249 (#23 most common name, -78.7% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 283,046 (#12 most common name)

#14. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning "crown".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 16,048

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 641 (#209 most common name, -96.0% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 290,599 (#11 most common name)

#13. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 17,316

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 532 (#241 most common name, -96.9% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 258,119 (#16 most common name)

#12. Scott

Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning "a Scotsman".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 17,357

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 248 (#438 most common name, -98.6% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 266,823 (#15 most common name)

#11. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning "honouring God".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 19,717

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,022 (#142 most common name, -94.8% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 276,819 (#13 most common name)

#10. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 20,343

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,457 (#42 most common name, -87.9% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 327,059 (#9 most common name)

#9. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning "dominant ruler".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 20,877

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 686 (#201 most common name, -96.7% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 373,894 (#8 most common name)

#8. Jeffrey

Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning "pledge of peace".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 22,366

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 380 (#309 (tie) most common name, -98.3% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 302,013 (#10 most common name)

#7. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 23,134

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,917 (#4 most common name, -78.7% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 421,411 (#7 most common name)

#6. Mark

Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning "God of war".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 28,750

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 589 (#223 most common name, -98.0% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 441,381 (#6 most common name)

#5. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 36,822

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,929 (#63 most common name, -94.8% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 650,769 (#5 most common name)

#4. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 39,787

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,973 (#28 most common name, -92.5% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 713,374 (#3 most common name)

#3. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 39,798

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,595 (#8 most common name, -88.5% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 684,721 (#4 most common name)

#2. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 44,738

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,459 (#41 most common name, -94.5% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 733,939 (#2 most common name)

#1. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Ohio

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 45,716

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,886 (#16 most common name, -91.5% compared to the 60s)

National:

- Babies from 1960 to 1969: 833,070 (#1 most common name)