The most expensive neighborhoods in Toledo

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Toledo metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Belmont Farms (Rossford, OH)

Median sale price

: $345,000 |

Median days on market

: 92 days

9504 Sheffield Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551

- List price: $455,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,898

- See 9504 Sheffield Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551 on Redfin.com

#2. Old Orchard (Toledo, OH)

Median sale price

: $266,750 |

Median days on market

: 40 days

2550 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43606

- List price: $210,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,626

- See 2550 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43606 on Redfin.com

2824 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43606

- List price: $214,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,666

- See 2824 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43606 on Redfin.com

2924 Goddard Rd, Toledo, OH 43606

- List price: $235,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,328

- See 2924 Goddard Rd, Toledo, OH 43606 on Redfin.com

3225 Kenwood Blvd, Toledo, OH 43606

- List price: $275,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,851

- See 3225 Kenwood Blvd, Toledo, OH 43606 on Redfin.com

#3. Westgate (Toledo, OH)

Median sale price

: $254,000 |

Median days on market

: 42 days

2013 Bretton Pl, Toledo, OH 43606

- List price: $229,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,815

- See 2013 Bretton Pl, Toledo, OH 43606 on Redfin.com

3115 Drummond Rd, Toledo, OH 43606

- List price: $185,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,570

- See 3115 Drummond Rd, Toledo, OH 43606 on Redfin.com

3701 Lincolnshire Woods Rd, Toledo, OH 43606

- List price: $150,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,370

- See 3701 Lincolnshire Woods Rd, Toledo, OH 43606 on Redfin.com

4225 Talwood Ln, Toledo, OH 43606

- List price: $199,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,778

- See 4225 Talwood Ln, Toledo, OH 43606 on Redfin.com

#4. Southwyck (Toledo, OH)

Median sale price

: $248,000 |

Median days on market

: 45 days

2017 Green Valley Dr, Toledo, OH 43614

- List price: $279,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,684

- See 2017 Green Valley Dr, Toledo, OH 43614 on Redfin.com

2566 Green Valley Dr, Toledo, OH 43614

- List price: $269,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,570

- See 2566 Green Valley Dr, Toledo, OH 43614 on Redfin.com

5741 Heatherbank Rd, Toledo, OH 43614

- List price: $309,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,228

- See 5741 Heatherbank Rd, Toledo, OH 43614 on Redfin.com

5770 Staghorn Dr, Toledo, OH 43614

- List price: $140,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,692

- See 5770 Staghorn Dr, Toledo, OH 43614 on Redfin.com

#5. Three Meadows (Perrysburg, OH)

Median sale price

: $244,000 |

Median days on market

: 49 days

11 Meadowbrook Dr, Perrysburg, OH 43551

- List price: $189,700

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,260

- See 11 Meadowbrook Dr, Perrysburg, OH 43551 on Redfin.com

23 Meadowpond Dr, Perrysburg, OH 43551

- List price: $218,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,198

- See 23 Meadowpond Dr, Perrysburg, OH 43551 on Redfin.com

5 Olde Orchard Dr, Perrysburg, OH 43551

- List price: $199,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,360

- See 5 Olde Orchard Dr, Perrysburg, OH 43551 on Redfin.com

920 Bexley Dr, Perrysburg, OH 43551

- List price: $389,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,020

- See 920 Bexley Dr, Perrysburg, OH 43551 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.