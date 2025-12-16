Most expensive homes for sale in Dayton

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Dayton listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 1198 Normandy Rue, Springboro
- Price: $1,499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,531
- Price per square foot: $331
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 244 days
#2. 1890 Horseshoe Bnd, Dayton
- Price: $1,495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,636
- Price per square foot: $265
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 137 days (-$55,000 price reduction since listing)
#3. 305 Glenridge Rd, Dayton
- Price: $1,400,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,642
- Price per square foot: $248
- Lot size: 1.9 acres
- Days on market: 41 days
#4. 9106 Remy Ct, Clearcreek Township
- Price: $1,391,375
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 34 days
#5. 9119 Remy Ct, Clearcreek Township
- Price: $1,388,040
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 33 days
#6. 9387 Rochelle Ln, Clearcreek Township
- Price: $1,235,150
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 265 days
#7. 1211 Normandy Rue, Clearcreek Township
- Price: $1,199,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,265
- Price per square foot: $281
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 244 days
#8. 1226 Normandy Rue, Clearcreek Township
- Price: $1,199,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,307
- Price per square foot: $278
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 25 days
#9. 10612 Falls Creek Ln, Dayton
- Price: $1,099,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,410
- Price per square foot: $203
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 200 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)
#10. 208 W Monument Ave, Dayton
- Price: $995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,103
- Price per square foot: $194
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 56 days
