Most expensive homes for sale in Dayton

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Dayton listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 1198 Normandy Rue, Springboro

- Price: $1,499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,531

- Price per square foot: $331

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 244 days

#2. 1890 Horseshoe Bnd, Dayton

- Price: $1,495,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,636

- Price per square foot: $265

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 137 days (-$55,000 price reduction since listing)

#3. 305 Glenridge Rd, Dayton

- Price: $1,400,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,642

- Price per square foot: $248

- Lot size: 1.9 acres

- Days on market: 41 days

#4. 9106 Remy Ct, Clearcreek Township

- Price: $1,391,375

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 34 days

#5. 9119 Remy Ct, Clearcreek Township

- Price: $1,388,040

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 33 days

#6. 9387 Rochelle Ln, Clearcreek Township

- Price: $1,235,150

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 265 days

#7. 1211 Normandy Rue, Clearcreek Township

- Price: $1,199,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,265

- Price per square foot: $281

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 244 days

#8. 1226 Normandy Rue, Clearcreek Township

- Price: $1,199,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,307

- Price per square foot: $278

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 25 days

#9. 10612 Falls Creek Ln, Dayton

- Price: $1,099,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,410

- Price per square foot: $203

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 200 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 208 W Monument Ave, Dayton

- Price: $995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,103

- Price per square foot: $194

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 56 days

