Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Cleveland and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Cleveland metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Russian

- 7,989 speakers (0.23% of population)

#9. Serbo-Croatian

- 8,491 speakers (0.24% of population)

#8. Indic Languages (e.g. Marathi)

- 9,655 speakers (0.27% of population)

#7. Other Indo-European Languages

- 10,070 speakers (0.28% of population)

#6. Slavic Languages (e.g. Ukrainian)

- 10,394 speakers (0.29% of population)

#5. Chinese

- 14,358 speakers (0.4% of population)

#4. German

- 15,050 speakers (0.42% of population)

#3. Arabic

- 17,418 speakers (0.49% of population)

#2. West Germanic Languages

- 28,017 speakers (0.79% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 102,490 speakers (2.89% of population)