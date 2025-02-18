Meet the top 20 food influencers on YouTube and Instagram

When searching for a new recipe or dinner inspiration, social media is often the first go-to. Food content is one of the most popular categories, with food influencers turning everyday ingredients into mouthwatering dishes, sharing must-visit restaurants, and entertaining millions along the process.

Different platforms offer different perspectives on food content. YouTube is where people look for in-depth recipe tutorials and deep dive into culinary history, while Instagram offers an instant source of meal ideas for different occasions.

In this article, CreatorDB highlights the top 10 food influencers on YouTube and Instagram, which were selected based on their subscriber/follower count, engagement metrics, and content quality. Both the visual appeal and the depth of their content were considered to ensure a well-rounded selection. Whether you're a devoted foodie, an aspiring chef, or a brand looking to collaborate with top food creators, these influencers should be on your radar.

Top 10 Food YouTubers

1) Nick DiGiovanni

@NickDiGiovanni – 22.8M Subscribers

Nick was a senior in college when he participated and arrived in 3rd place in season 10 of MasterChef.

In his videos, he brings his audience cooking challenges, food hacks, cooking techniques, and exclusive restaurant experiences.

If you are looking for inspiration on your next meal or just like to see chefs' showdowns, Nick is the YouTuber for you.

2) Amaury Guichon

@AmauryGuichonChef – 20.1M Subscribers

If you like chocolate, you'll love Amaury.

18 years as a party chef, owner of a pastry academy in Las Vegas, and a man who can make anything out of chocolate.

When you need something relaxing and appetizing at the same time, this channel will satisfy your needs.

3) Matt Stonie

@mattstonie – 16.4M Subscribers

Matt is a competitive eater, holding the record for the fastest Happy Meal eaten (15.22 seconds).

Rising to fame after defeating Joey Chestnut in the 2015 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, he seized the opportunity to launch a YouTube channel, where he takes on extreme food challenges and seemingly impossible meals.

Prefer a more nostalgic touch? See how granfluencers are bringing classic homemade cooking back into the spotlight.

4) Mark Wiens

@MarkWiens – 11M Subscribers

Mark brings foods from all over the world to his audience, combining traveling and culinary exploration.

His channel is a mandatory stop for any foodie looking to tour a foreign land. From Afghanistan to Peru, he has been everywhere, talking with locals and trying their most interesting dishes.

5) Joshua Weissman

@JoshuaWeissman – 9.99M Subscribers

Cooking and eating are Joshua's bread and butter—two ingredients that he uses in abundance.

Viral TikTok recipes, luscious meals, and cooking tutorials can all be found on his channel. With his friendly and easy style, he guides his audience through many tasty explorations.

6) Epic Meal Time

@epicmealtime – 6.73M Subscribers

The OG of food hacks and crazy recipes.

Bringing an unhinged personality and an insatiable appetite, Epic Meal Time takes excess to a whole new level. Ever imagined a lasagna made from 15 Big Macs, 15 Baconators, and 15 Teen Burgers? Well, they did—and they made it happen.

While over-the-top personalities draw viewers in, building a loyal audience takes time. Viral moments help, but long-term success comes from consistently delivering bold, unforgettable content.

7) itsQCP

@itsQCP – 7.89M Subscribers

A true Italian bringing pasta to every table.

From simple, follow-along recipes to exciting collaborations, itsQCP creates high-energy cooking content, bringing the audience on a fantastic journey through bold flavors, humor, and a love for all things Italian.

8) Max the Meat Guy

@MaxtheMeatGuy – 7.08M Subscribers

Do you like meat? Then you will love Max.

From expert BBQ techniques to taste tests and creative meat-centric recipes, Max covers it all. Whether you're looking for the perfect steak sear or tips on indoor grilling, he spares no effort.

9) The Food Ranger

@thefoodranger – 5.93M Subscribers

If you are into street food tours and culinary journeys abroad, The Food Ranger is your guide to the exploration of flavors.

Currently based in a village in Sichuan, China, he's immersing himself in local cuisine, uncovering authentic cooking techniques, and sharing the best street food experiences.

10) The Food Theorists

@FoodTheory – 5.51M Subscribers

The Food Theorists uncover all the hidden secrets about food, diving into everything from the best way to cut a sandwich to the surprising history behind food mascots.

If you love entertaining food facts, this is the channel you've been looking for.

Top 10 Food Instagrammers

1) Carleigh Bodrug

@plantyou – 5.3 M Followers

Do you need some extra veggies in your life? Carleigh is your go-to influencer!

From vibrant salads to tasty vegan desserts, she proves that plant-based eating can be both delicious and satisfying. With her recipes, a tasty vegan meal is always just a step away.

2) Yumna | Feel Good Foodie

@feelgoodfoodie – 4.7 M Followers

Yumna is going to be your go-to source for healthy and delicious recipes.

Not only will she inspire your future cooking endeavors, but she will also provide new tricks and techniques to bring your stove game to the next level.

3) The Pasta Queen

@the_pastaqueen – 5.1 M Followers

Nadia "The Pasta Queen" Munno has been passionate about pasta and her Italian roots from a young age. Social media became the perfect stage for her to share that love with the world.

Combining traditional methods, careful flavor pairings, and undeniable camera presence, she brings the rich tastes of Italy straight to your screen.

4) Derek Wolf

@overthefirecooking – 3.4 M Followers

Derek discovered his passion for grilling over the fire in college while watching TV instead of doing homework.

When he and his wife got a fire pit among their wedding gifts, it was finally his moment to shine. From then on, Derek devoted his energies and social media to showcasing fire cooking and building a community around this technique.

5) Shivesh Bhatia

@shivesh17 – 3.2M Followers

Craving something sweet? Shivesh Bhatia is your go-to influencer.

Since 2014, he has been sharing his passion for baking through blogs, social media, and bestselling cookbooks (one became an Amazon Bestseller).

His easy-to-follow recipes make it simple for anyone to make delicious treats at home.

6) Kenny song

@kennylsong – 2.8M Followers

What happens when a med student learns to cook to impress a girl, picks up video editing to land a YouTube job, and doesn't get hired?

Kenny Song is what happens!

Kenny Song blends stunning visuals with a touch of cinematic drama, captivating millions with his unique storytelling and mouthwatering creations.

7) Hajar Larbah

@moribyan – 2.5M Followers

Blending her nutrition expertise with her Moroccan and Libyan roots, Hajar creates flavorful yet wholesome recipes that anyone can enjoy. From varieties of burgers and bread to North African-inspired chicken dishes, her content brings a delicious twist to everyday meals. If you're craving exotic flavors with a healthy touch, Hajar has you covered.

8) Lexi Harrison and Beth Sinclair

@crowded_kitchen – 2M Followers

The mother-daughter duo behind Crowded Kitchen specializes in easy and tasty recipes using seasonal ingredients for maximum freshness and nutrition. Their plant-based creations bring warmth and comfort to the table, making every meal a wholesome and family-friendly experience.

9) Chef Reactions

@chefreactions – 1.9M Followers

Looking for a chef with a deadpan delivery and sharp food takes? Chef Reactions has you covered. Whether it's viral cooking trends or questionable food experiments, this chef gives expert (and often funny) comments on the internet's latest culinary creations.

10) Carolina Gelen

@carolinagelen – 1.4M Followers

As a Romanian chef in the U.S., Carolina's culinary journey covers everything from casual cafés to five-star restaurants.

She believes food is a universal language that connects people. Her easy-to-make recipes make gourmet cooking accessible to everyone.

Conclusion

While the necessity of food itself may be timeless, how we cook, share, and enjoy it is constantly changing. Our diets and food choices are shaped by culture, health, geography, and personal preferences. In the past, finding guidance for specific food preferences could be challenging, but social media has changed that.

Whether you're looking for vegetarian recipes, comfort food, or fine dining ideas, there's a food influencer for you. From Michelin-star chefs to home cooks preserving traditional recipes, these creators make it easier than ever for everyone to refine their cooking skills, explore new cuisines, and stay updated on the latest food trends.