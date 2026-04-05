Man killed in early morning house fire

UPPER ARLINGTON — A man is dead after an early morning house fire.
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Firefighters were called to a home in the 3800 block of Chevington Road, near Fishinger Road, around 4:30 a.m, according to our news partners at WBNS.
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When crews searched the home, they found a man on the first floor. He was pronounced dead.
City officials told WBNS that a woman and three children were able to safely get out of the home.
Additional information was not available.
We will continue to follow this story.
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