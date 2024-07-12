You can earn 2 chances to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour -- if you sign up to donate blood

You have two chances to put your name in a drawing for two tickets to see see Taylor Swift’s Era Tour in Indianapolis this November-- if you donate blood.

>> WATCH: Moments leading to Xenia police officer shooting suspect

Sign up at the Solvita Bloodmobile on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 1:30 until 7:30 p.m. to donate blood at Austin Landing during the evening of celebration for law enforcement called National Night Out.

Your registration puts you in the drawing for the tickets. To schedule your donation time at the bloodmobile, click here:

If you can’t make the National Night Out festivities, there’s an earlier chance to register for the tickets to the Eras Tour by signing up to donate at the 13th-annual Officer Bill Davenport Memorial Blood Drive on July 25.

The Davenport drive, 3 to 7 p.m. at the Englewood Government Center, 333, W. National Road, honors the sergeant who was an Englewood police officer nearly 38 years. He lost a 10-year battle with multiple myeloma, a cancer that attacks plasma cells in the bone marrow, in 2011.

The family began hosting the memorial blood drive in 2012 on his birthday, to honor his memory and encourage donations.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (the former Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Walk-ins are welcome at the center, 349 S. Main St., in Dayton.

Everyone who donates at either event will receive a Solvita “From One to Many” beach towel.

By the way, Swift’s tour makes its stop at the Lucas Oil Stadium in the Circle City on Nov. 3.









©2024 Cox Media Group