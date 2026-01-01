Year In Review: Dayton weather rankings for 2025

DAYTON — Good morning and Happy New Year to you! I hope 2026 brings you lots of great things. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you to kick off the new year with a look back at 2025! The Miami Valley certainly saw a little bit of everything when it came to weather. So, let’s look back!

Year Ranks

After crunching some numbers, we find Dayton had a slightly cooler and drier year than average. The mean temperature for the whole year ranks as a tie for the 39th warmest in history, while precipitation comes in as the 45th wettest in history. This was a solid change from last year when the warmest year on record for Dayton.

Temp Trend

Looking at things month by month we see that we started and ended rather cool here in Dayton compared to average. We definitely had some warm spells as well to generally balance things out. As I like to say, temperatures are all relative depending on the time of year! I find it interesting both March and January had extremes on temperatures.

Rain Trend

So, what about precipitation? 2025 turned rather wet after a dry January. We had six straight months with above average precipitation. But, from late July through early October we turned very dry and that of course allowed drought to set in. We find that Dayton ended just over one-half inch below average on precipitation.

Tornado

The big story in 2024 was the hyper active tornado count that shattered a record! 2025 dealt us a bit of a break, but we still saw above average tornado counts in Ohio with 28. Here in the Miami Valley, we saw 14, with a focus on areas south of Dayton.

Trend

Looking back to 2014, we find Ohio has had a busy tornado year more often than not. 2015 was the last time we had a truly quiet year on the tornado front. Ohio averages 21 tornadoes per year, according tot he Storm Prediction Center.

So, what does 2026 have in store? We shall see! Have a great afternoon!

