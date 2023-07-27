Xenia man sentenced to life plus at least 30 years in fatal shooting outside a bar in 2022

XENIA — Brad Stewart, convicted of aggravated murder and several other offenses connected to a fatal shooting outside the Roundtable Bar in May 2022, will spend his life in prison, the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Stewart, 33, of Xenia, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus a consecutive 30 to 35-and-a-half years in prison on Thursday afternoon by county Common Pleas Judge Michael Buckwalter.

“Today, Judge Buckwalter handed down the maximum sentence allowed by law and, in so doing, has ensured that Brad Stewart will never again live outside a prison cell for this reprehensible and cowardly crime,” county Prosecutor David Hayes said in a prepared statement.

A common pleas jury convicted Stewart on June 16 of aggravated murder and several other offenses.

Hayes said as the evidence at trial showed, Stewart went to the Roundtable Bar in Xenia during the evening of May 25/26, 2022, where he encountered Jacob Scoby, 30, also of Xenia and an acquaintance of Stewart.

While Stewart appeared friendly toward Scoby that night, Stewart privately told a witness that he wanted to harm Scoby.

When Scoby and Stewart were together outside the bar later that night, Stewart ambushed Scoby from behind and shot him in the face, then robbed a witness of his truck and fled. Police arrested Stewart several hours later after a short car chase through Greene County.

Scoby was declared dead at a local hospital.

