Wright-Patterson Air Force Base closed due to snowy, icy road conditions

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will be closed today.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base announced Tuesday morning that the base will be closed today due to snowy and icy road conditions.

Mission-essential personnel, as identified by their commanders or supervisors, will continue to report.

During the closure, Mission-essential personnel are asked to use Gate 12A (AFMC HQ) or Gate 22B (I-675).

Gate 26A will be closed on Tuesday and will reopen at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Telework employees should continue teleworking or take appropriate leave. Contractor personnel should contact company leadership for guidance.

All non-mission-essential employees will receive weather and safety leave for their scheduled hours.

The Wright-Patterson Medical Center will only provide emergency services until normal operations resume.

Child Development Centers will consolidate at Wright Field North, opening at 9:30 AM for mission-essential personnel, and School Age Care will be available at the Prairies Youth Center.

The Base Exchange and Commissary will be closed on Tuesday and will reopen on Wednesday.

Normal operations are expected to resume on Wednesday, Dec. 3.

